Ragland falls to Moody, 72-45

The Ragland boys fell to Moody 72-45 in the St. Clair County Tournament, dropping the Purple Devils to 17-5.
The Purple Devils hung with Moody throughout the first half, but the Blue Devils pulled away in the third quarter.
Moody was up 20-19 after the first quarter and 39-31 at halftime. The Blue Devils outscored Ragland 21-5 in the third quarter to make it 60-36.
Josh Phillips led Ragland with 13 points.C.J. Lawler pumped in 12, while Matt Trammell added 10. Jordan Turner netted eight and Kentrell Turner finished with two.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said Moody simply outplayed them in the second half.
“Hopefully, we will learn from this loss and get better as we move toward the area tournament in a couple of weeks,” Eden said. “We can still finish strong, and I believe we can go a long way.”