Ragland falls to Faith Christian, finishes runner-up in area tourney

The Ragland Purple Devils finished runner-up to Faith Christian Academy in the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament Saturday. Coach Andy Eden’s guys advanced to the title game by edging Jacksonville Christian last Thursday 70-67.
Ragland 70, Jacksonville Christian 67: The Purple Devils withstood a late rally by JCA, especially from Ethan Fair who drilled seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and held on to win the game.
Ragland led 23-15 after one quarter of play and 34-25 by halftime. The Purple Devils stretched their lead to 53-42 after three quarters of play before Fair got hot in the final eight minutes.
Fair finished the game with 32 points, hitting 10 from behind the carc. As a team, JCA nailed 17 treys.
Four Ragland players scored in double figures with Kentrell Turner leading the way with 17 points. Braxton Layton netted 16 points, while Javaris Turner and Ezra Hill finished with 13 points each. D.J. Turner added nine points, while Taevon Williams had two points.
“I was very proud of the way our team stepped up in the game,” Eden said. “We shot the ball well, especially in the first half. We still need to improve on defense as we advance in the postseason.”
Faith Christian 82, Ragland 48: Faith outscored Ragland 57-20 in the second and third quarters and cruised to a victory in the title game.
Javaris Turner led Ragland with 15 points, while D.J. Turner chipped in 13 points. Kentrell Turner added nine points, while Hill scored seven. Layton accounted for two points, while Donte Pickett and Tocorion Soles had one point each.
About the only thing Eden could say about the game is that he was proud of the way the guys continued to fight and not give up.
Ragland did advance to sub-regional action and this past Tuesday where they played at Cornerstone.