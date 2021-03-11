Ragland Elementary teachers received grant awards

RAGLAND — Every year, state representative Craig Lipscomb offers educators the opportunity to apply for Alabama Community Service Grants that fund educational resources needed in schools. This year, two teachers from Ragland Elementary received a grant.
Karen Prickett, a fourth-grade teacher received a grant for science kits, and reading coach Lana Clayton received a grant to purchase needed reading materials. These teachers are thankful for this opportunity and excited about using their materials with students in the classroom.