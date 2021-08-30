Ragland dominates in 40-14 win over Gaylesville

RAGLAND — The Ragland Purple Devils remained unbeaten as they defeated the Gaylesville Trojans 40-14 on Friday.
Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said he was proud the guys were able to pick up the win.
“I’m proud that our kids kept battling even when nothing was going our way,” Tidwell said. “We played a very physical team tonight, and we came out healthy with a win. That is always a plus.”
Tidwell added that he was proud of his coaches for continuing to adjust throughout the game.
“I’m so proud that our fans kept fighting through all of the bad weather,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I am looking forward to another week as a Purple Devil.”
The Trojans took a 6-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 7:12 remaining in the first quarter. It would be their only lead of the game.
Ragland tied the game at 6-6 on its next possession, driving 77 yards in six plays. The touchdown came on a 13-yard run by Brett Sisson.
The Purple Devils took the lead for good in the second quarter when Ethan Courtney intercepted a Gaylesville pass and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to make it 12-6.
Ragland scored the next time they had the football as quarterback Owen Schall threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Javaris Turner to make it 18-6 at halftime.
Javaris Turner scored again with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter on a 2-yard run. He also added the two-point conversion to make it 26-6.
Ragland added to its lead in the fourth quarter as Schall threw his second touchdown pass of the game — a 31-yarder to Ezra Hill. Schall and Jordan combined for the two-point conversion as the Purple Devils enjoyed a 34-6 lead.
The Trojans scored one final time on a 1-yard run and a two-point conversion to make it 34-14.
Ragland’s final touchdown of the game came on a 9-yard run by Brayden Byers to make the final score 40-14.
Ragland (2-0) looks to remain perfect this week as the Purple Devils travel to Winterboro to take on the Bulldogs (1-1). It will be the first region game of the season for both teams.
These two teams have met 18 times through the years with each team posting nine wins.