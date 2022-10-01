Ragland defense dominates second straight opponent

PELL CITY — Ragland receiver Jordan Turner spent the second half of the Purple Devils' 46-7 win at Victory Christian shivering on the sidelines after his coaches asked him to change back into street clothes during halftime.
For Turner, this meant shorts and slides. Not exactly the warmest thing to wear on the final day of September, but it was the best way to ensure the receiver, who until recently ranked among the state's top two in terms of receiving yards, didn't sneak back out onto the field to help his teammates in the second half.
“That is one thing I love about Jordan, if it is gametime, that sucker is ready to go,” Ragland coach Wes Tidwell said. “You kind of have to keep an eye on him or he will sneak out there.”
Turner only caught two passes for 30 yards in the victory, but he didn’t need to do anything more on offense considering the defense smothered the opposition for the second consecutive week. This time, the Purple Devils held Victory Christian to 107 yards of offense and four total first downs.
Ragland also forced a safety when Victory Christian (3-4) snapped the ball high and into the end zone.
"It's better,” Tidwell said. “It's a little bit better. We still gave up some plays I feel like we shouldn't have. Some missed tackles, and he got us on some misalignments."
Tidwell was similarly critical after his defense held Pleasant Valley to 55 yards of offense through three quarters last week. The coach couldn’t help but laugh when asked what the Purple Devils (4-3) needed to do on defense to earn a more positive response.
"Less than 100 would be a big plus, and you don't want to give up points,” Tidwell said, grinning. “I understand we got young guys in the game, but we don't put young guys in the game and expect them to score. We put young guys in the game and expect them to play like we always play."
Speaking of scoring, Ragland turned to running back A’Ron Lee. He paced the team in both carries (11) and yards (128) and finished with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. His second score gave Ragland a 30-0 lead after he took one carry 75 yards with 6:55 left in the first half.
Tidwell said Lee is still scratching the surface of his potential, and he’s doing so behind an offensive line that Tidwell said looks 10 times better than it did a few weeks ago.
"He's like an armadillo, he just runs into things sometimes,” Tidwell said. “He's got to make cuts and make people miss. ... the more carries he gets, the more efficient he's going to get."
What to know
—Ragland defenders Ethan Courtney and Ezra Hill each came down with interceptions in the win. Courtney actually owed a bit of an assist to linebacker Cade Mickler who knocked the pass up for him.
—Victory Christian's offense took the field well inside Ragland territory twice. Once when Cayden Brunson sacked Antwan Byers, allowing Andrew Nibblet to dive on the loose ball at the Ragland 32-yard line. Then later in the half, Asa Warren returned a kick 35 yards to the Ragland 30-yard line. Both drives resulted in fourth-down stops.
—That was far from the last time Warren’s name rang out. He recorded at least four more tackles, including back-to-back sacks in the second half. He also broke up at least one pass.
—Victory Christian’s touchdown came when running back Kaden Dixon caught a pitch on the outside and ran 24 yards on fourth-and-four.
—Both Ragland quarterbacks Drake Kay and Byers finished with one passing touchdown. Their receivers on the play were Courtney and Brayden Byers, respectively. Junior running back Brett Sisson was the first of two backups to finish with rushing touchdowns.
—Ragland’s Casey Phillips scored the first points of his career when he converted on a 2-point run in the second quarter. Turner and Hill kicked extra points for Ragland.
Who said
—Tidwell on his team: "Football, I firmly believe, is something you play yourself into shape. I think we've done that."
—Breland on Warren: “I thought he played lights out all night. In fact, to me, he was really one of the few guys that were really laying it on the line out there and he did. He did a couple things to spark us, but we couldn’t respond.”
—Breland on what the Lions need to do to get back on track: “I think we’ve got to quit testing the waters, so to speak, to see how tough the game is going to be to see if we are going to turn the switch on. … We look around, and we see who is playing next to us, and it’s not the same guy that played next to us earlier in the year and we’re just doubting a little bit, and we’re not sure of ourselves.”
Next up
—Ragland hosts Winterboro on Friday night while Victory Christian travels to Wadley.