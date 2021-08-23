Ragland cruises past Valley Head, 40-18

The Wes Tidwell era at Ragland started Friday on a great note as the Purple Devils defeated the Valley Head Tigers 40-18 in the season-opener for both teams.
Ragland quarterback Owen Schall threw five touchdown passes on the night.
Ragland scored the second time it had the football as Schall threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to make it 6-0 with 8:20 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Tigers tied the game 6-6 early in the second quarter on a 71-yard touchdown run.
The rest of the second quarter was all Ragland as Schall threw two more touchdown passes and ran for another to make it 26-6 at halftime.
Schall tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Kentrell Turner and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Courtney. With 1:02 remaining in the first half, Schall scored on a 3-yard keeper.
Valley Head got back in the game in the third quarter on touchdown runs of 23 yards and 61 yards to make it 26-18 with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Three plays later, Schall completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to give the Purple Devils some breathing room. The duo also hooked up for the two-point conversion to make the score 34-18.
Schall and Jordan Turner got together for yet another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to make the final score 40-18.
For the game, Schall was 15-for-22 passing and 230 yards. Jordan Turner had four catches for 98 yards. Brett Sisson led the Purple Devils with 82 yards rushing.
Javaris Turner led the Ragland defense with 11 tackles. Jordan Turner had nine tackles.
Tidwell said he was proud that his kids did not panic in times of adversity.
“We played a very good and well-coached football team,” Tidwell said. “I am thankful our kids responded the way they did. I want to thank our community and our fan base for their support. The crowd that we had at the game was amazing. I hope we will always represent them in a way that makes them proud.”
Tidwell said he was pleased that they came away with the win.
“However, we have a ton of stuff to work on in order to be even close to what I want us to be,” he said.
The Purple Devils (1-0) will be at home at Joan Ford Stadium Friday as they take on the Gaylesville Trojans who are also 1-0 on the season.