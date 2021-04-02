Ragland cruises past JCA and Gaston, falls to Spring Garden in Monday tournament

Ragland competed in the Spring Garden softball tournament Monday, claiming two wins against Jacksonville Christian and Gaston. The Purple Devils fought in its final game against Spring Garden, but came up short.
Ragland 10, JCA 0: The Ragland softball team racked up 10 runs against Jacksonville Christian on Monday. Jesslyn Carlise led her team in the circle with zero runs and five strikeouts.
Sammy Day-Jones led her team at home plate with four RBIs and three runs of her own. She was 3-for-3 for the day.
Jewel Ferguson drove in three runs while scoring two runs of her own.
Addie Campell also contributed three runs for the Purple Devils.
Ragland 12, Gaston 4: Ragland defeated Gaston in another comfortable win. A recorded double-digit runs in the first inning, which would be enough to put the Purple Devils in a winning position.
Campbell Adams went 3-for-3 at home plate and secured three runs. She also put in three RBI’s for the Purple Devils.
Ferguson went 2-for-2 at bat and put in three runs as well. Haley Franklin also contributed three runs.
Spring Garden 10, Ragland 9: Ragland put up a strong fight against Spring Garden in the Purple Devils' final matchup of the tournament.
Ragland held the advantage by the end of the first inning 7-4, but the Panthers rallied to add six more runs while the Purple Devils only mustered up two more in the second inning.
Ferguson was 3-for-4 at bat. She also contributed a team best of two runs.