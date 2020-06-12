Ragland council gives OK for $1.4M paving project

RAGLAND – The city is moving forward with a massive road paving project after the council unanimously approved the work at its Monday night, June 8, meeting.
Mayor Richard Bunt said the city’s goal is to pave as many roads as possible with $1.4 million earmarked for the paving project. He said the work is going to be paid for with a bond issue the city is expected to secure within weeks.
“We’ve been working on this (the bond issue) for a couple of months,” Bunt said. “If it wasn’t for the National Cement expansion, this would not be possible.”
Bunt said he and the council have been discussing paving ever since they took office in 2016.
“Every one of our citizens will benefit from this project,” Bunt said. “All of the citizens use our roads.”
Officials said Vulcan Materials will complete the paving project. Bunt said the paving is not tar and gravel, but asphalt paving, which he said will hold up much better and should save the city money for future road repairs.
He said the city was able to get a better price for the paving by combining its project with the St. Clair County Commission’s paving projects for the year. He thanked the County Commission for allowing the city to piggyback on its paving contract with Vulcan.
City officials are not sure exactly how far the $1.4 million will stretch, but they will pave as many roads as they can with the funds available. Bunt said the city has money already set aside the municipality could use to get started while the bond issue is being finalized.
He was uncertain exactly when the paving project would begin. He said that depended on the demand for paving crews for major paving projects.
Other business
In other matters Monday night, the council also approved the purchase of a Tango Tango cellphone app for the Police Department. The app will cost the city $1,485 for all five of its full-time officers, including the school resource officer.
City Clerk Penny Owens said the app will provide better coverage for officers in emergency situations. She said police radios will not pick up transmissions in certain areas of the town or inside metal buildings.
The council also approved a commercial gas water heater as surplus, so it could be sold. Owens said the water heater was replaced with a smaller unit in 2015, and the city does not have any need for the larger water heater.