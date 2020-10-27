Ragland council approves budget with small surplus for 2020-21

RAGLAND -- The Ragland City Council during its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 19, approved a budget that will leave the municipality with a small surplus.
The budget approved by the council includes expenses of $1,646,983.36 and revenues of $1,650,824. Combined with other income of $4,231.32, that leaves a surplus of $8,071.96 at the end of the fiscal year. “Other income” includes interest from both savings and a money market account.
Major expenses include those for Municipal Court ($34,381.89), utilities for city parks ($12,272) and total salaries and wages for city workers ($655,902).
The council also approved installing new phones and fax machines at City Hall. Mayor Richard Bunt said the current phones were put in place when the building was first built, and it was time to put in a more efficient system.
City Clerk Penny Owens also emphasized the importance of having a fully functioning fax machine. “We don’t always get faxes, but when we do, they’re important,” Owens said.
The new systems are budgeted to not exceed $1,500.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an agreement with Alabama Power to install Flock cameras.The city will pay Alabama Power $5,500 annually for services related to the cameras;
Authorized Bunt to make submissions consistent with Cares Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) regulations; and
Changed its regular council meeting to Nov 2. immediately following the organizational meeting.