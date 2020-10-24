Ragland clinches No. 2 playoff seed with 27-14 win over Victory Christian

RAGLAND – What first appeared as a high-scoring affair (four touchdowns combined in the first quarter) turned into a defensive battle as the Ragland Purple Devils defeated the Victory Christian Lions 27-14 on Friday.
With the win, Ragland locked up the number two seed in Class 1A, Region 5 with a 5-1 record and will host a first-round game in the first round of the state playoffs in two weeks.
The Lions took a 7-0 lead the first time they had the football as quarterback Dalton Lewellyn ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
Ragland took advantage of a Lion turnover when Jordan Turner intercepted a pass and returned it to the 2-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Owen Schall scored on a keeper to make it 7-all.
Riley Meadows put Victory Christian back on top 14-7 with a 52-yard touchdown run, but before the first quarter ended, Ragland tied the game again on a 12-yard scoring run by Josh Phillips.
The Purple Devils took their first lead via a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped off by Phillips’ 6- yard run to make the halftime score 21-14.
Ragland’s defense held Victory Christian scoreless the last three quarters.
The only scoring in the second half came off the foot of Ragland’s Jaxon Cox, who kicked a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said he challenged his defense at halftime.
“We felt like there was more in the tank and we knew they just had more,” Sewell said. “In the first quarter, we were misreading some stuff and had some alignment issues.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of men who made the adjustments at halftime. They were led by seniors Josh Phillips and Jakolbe Brewster. They lead that defensive unit, and I was proud.”
The win was the sixth straight for the Purple Devils, who improved to 7-2 overall.
Other players Sewell said excelled Friday included Kentrell Turner.
“Owen Schall played smart tonight,” Sewell said. “He ran the ball tough and he made the right throws. Josh Phillips and Javaris Turner are a good one-two punch to have in the backfield running the ball.”
Victory Christian fell to 4-6 overall and finished 1-5 in region play as its season came to a close.
Ragland is on the road next week at Albertville to take on the Class 3A Asbury Rams. This will be the first meeting between the teams.