Ragland boys win area tournament

For the second straight year, the Ragland Purple Devils won the Class 1A, Area 10 boys tournament. Playing on their home floor, they defeated Donoho and Jacksonville Christian Academy on their way to the crown.
The Purple Devils are now 22-5 on the season as they head into sub-regional action.
Ragland 76, Donoho 48: Ragland took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They were ahead 21-11 after one quarter and stretched the lead to 42-20 by intermission.
By the end of the third quarter, the Purple Devils were in control 58-34.
Jordan Turner had the hot hand for Ragland in this game as he pumped in 25 points. Two more players scored in double figures as Josh Phillips totaled 17 and Kentrell Turner 11.
Matt Trammell chipped in eight, while C.J. Lawler contributed seven. Jakolbe Brewster scored four, while Owen Schall and Javaris Turner finished the game with two each.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was happy with the win in the area tournament.
“We played well in spots, and played well together,” Eden said. “We need to get better on the defensive end. As always, I was happy with our effort and hustle.”
Ragland 73, JCA 44: In the title game, Ragland was in control after the first quarter, especially in the second and third quarters as the Purple Devils defeated the Thunder 73-44.
After Ragland scored the first two points of the game, the Thunder went on a 5-0 run. The two teams were playing run and gun most of the first quarter and when the horn sounded to end the quarter, JCA held a 15-13 lead.
The Thunder scored the first five points of the second quarter to stretch their lead to 20-13. From that moment to the end of the third quarter, it was all Ragland as the Purple Devils outscored JCA 48-14. Almost every shot Ragland put up went in the bucket.
They connected on 10 treys for the game. The Purple Devils' defense smothered JCA, taking them out of their game, and forcing several turnovers and many missed shots.
By halftime, Ragland’s lead was 35-28, and by the end of the third quarter, they were in control 61-34.
Four Ragland players scored in double figures and leading the way was Lawler with 15 points. Trammell and Phillips pumped in 14 each while Kentrell Turner added 11. Jordan Turner netted nine, while Schall totaled eight. Javaris Turner finished with two.
“I am very proud of this group of young men,” Eden said. “They have worked hard all summer and all season to become a great team. They play together well, and they hang their hat on playing good defense. For many of them this is their second area championship in a row.”
Josh Phillips was named Tournament MVP. Also making the all-tournament team were C.J. Lawler and Jordan Turner.
Ragland played Sumiton Christian this past Wednesday at home in the sub-regional round of the playoffs.