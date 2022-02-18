Ragland boys season comes to a close

The season came to a close for the Ragland Purple Devils earlier this week as they lost at Cornerstone 80-55 in sub-regional action.
Cornerstone took control early as they were up 30-18 after the first quarter. Both teams slowed down offensively in the second quarter as Ragland won the scoring battle 13-7 to make the halftime score 37-31.
Cornerstone found its offense again in the third quarter as they outscored the Purple Devils 20-15 to make the score 57-46 after three quarters of play. Cornerstone got stronger as the game went on as they outscored Ragland 23-9 in the fourth quarter to make the final score 80-55.
Christian Brown led Cornerstone with 22 points.
Leading Ragland was Javaris Turner with 26 points. The only other Purple Devil player in double figures was Kentrell Turner with 13 points. DJ Turner netted nine points while Braxton Layton added five points. Ezra Hill rounded out the scoring with two points.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said Cornerstone is a very good team.
“I was proud of our hustle and effort, as I was all season,” Eden said. “I am proud of these young men and the season they had. We will miss our seniors, but I believe we have the nucleus of a good team returning next year.”
The Purple Devils finished the season with an overall record of 16-10.