Ragland boys pick up third consecutive win

The Ragland Purple Devils' boys finished the regular season with a three-game winning streak beating Ashville, Ohatchee and Vincent to improve to 20-5 as they head into the area tournament this week.
Ragland 89, Ashville 52: The Purple Devils defeated Ashville in their regular-season home finale.
Ragland was up 21-12 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 44-23 by halftime.
The Purple Devils outscored the Bulldogs 45-29 in the second half.
Matt Trammell had a career night for the Purple Devils as he pumped in 37 points. C.J. Lawler added 13, while Jordan Turner and Josh Phillips scored 12 each. Owen Schall netted eight, while Kentrell Turner had seven.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said it was a big win for his team, especially for the seniors who were playing their final regular-season home game.
“We shot the ball well, defended well, and played together as a team tonight,” Eden said.
Ragland 74, Ohatchee 56: The Purple Devils went on the road last week and defeated Ohatchee.
After a close first quarter that saw Ragland take a 14-11 lead, the Purple Devils outscored the Indians 17-12 in the second frame to take a 31-23 halftime advantage.
By the end of the third quarter, Ragland’s lead was 58-42.
Trammell once again led Ragland with 21 points. Kentrell Turner added 19, while Lawler scored 12. Phillips finished with 10, while Jordan Turner and Schall scored five each. Jakolbe Brewster had two.
Eden said it was a good road win nearing the end of the regular season.
“We started slow, but were able to force some turnovers in the second half to open up the lead,” Eden said. “Again, shooting the ball well really helped us.”
Ragland 67, Vincent 66: In a game that went down to the wire, Ragland fought from behind to defeat Vincent.
The Yellow Jackets were on top 18-12 after the first quarter and were still ahead 30-27 at the break.
The Purple Devils took control in the third quarter and held a 48-45 lead headed into the fourth quarter. The two teams battled back and forth down to the final buzzer with the Purple Devils coming out on top by a point.
Phillips led Ragland with 20 points. Lawler and Trammell added 18 each, while Jordan Turner netted seven. Kentrell Turner and Schall had two each.
Eden said it was a great high school basketball game.
“We trailed most of the way,” Eden said. “The fourth quarter was back and forth, and it just came down to who would make plays down the stretch. I am very, very proud of our guys. This gives us 20 wins for the second year in a row. Now, it’s on to the area tournament and a chance for our teams’ hard work to pay off.”
Ragland is the top seed in the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament. The Purple Devils played the Donoho/Coosa Christian winner at home Wednesday (Feb. 13). If the Purple Devils win, they will host the championship game this Saturday.