Ragland boys improve record 14-4 with three straight wins

The Ragland Purple Devils picked up boys basketball wins over Pleasant Valley, Faith Christian and Donoho last week and are now 14-4 on the season, including 6-1 in Class 1A, Area 10.
They're getting ready for the St. Clair County basketball tournament.
Ragland 63, Pleasant Valley 34: The Purple Devils had no problem with Pleasant Valley as they upended the Raiders.
Jordan Turner scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter as Ragland shot lights out early on scoring 26 points in the opening eight minutes of the game while holding the Raiders to just 12. By halftime, the lead was 39-23.
Ragland won the scoring battle in the second half 24-11.
Also scoring in double figures for the Purple Devils was D.J. Turner with 18 points and Kentrell Turner with 12. Braxton Layton netted five points, while Javaris Turner added four. Ezra Hill totaled three points, while Tocarian Soles chipped in two points.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said it was a good home victory.
“We shot the ball well and defended well in the second half,” Eden said.
Ragland 57, Faith Christian 51: The Purple Devils continued their winning ways with a victory over Faith Christian. But it took a second half comeback to seal the win.
Ragland trailed 17-13 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime.
The Purple Devils made their move in the third quarter outscoring Faith
23-10 to take a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 12 points each in the last eight minutes.
Jordan Turner led Ragland and all scorers with 26 points. Javaris Turner and Layton totaled nine points each, while Kentrell Turner netted seven. D.J. Turner added six points.
Eden called it a very good area win against Faith.
“We have now split with them home and away,” Eden said. “We defended well and shot the ball well. We also had a good effort rebounding the ball.”
Ragland 69, Donoho 48: Four Ragland players hit for double figures as the Purple Devils defeated Donoho.
Ragland was up 15-11 after the first quarter and 27-25. Again, it was the third quarter where the Purple Devils flexed their offensive attack outscoring Donoho 22-8 to take a 49-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Turner led Ragland with 19 points. Kentrell Turner pumped in 14 points followed closely by Layton’s 13. D.J. Turner added 12 points. Javaris Turner hit two treys in the fourth quarter to finish with six points, while Hill had three points. Soles finished with two points.
“We were happy to get an area win on the road against a good Donoho team,” Eden said. “I was very pleased with our defense and rebounding, especially in the second half.”