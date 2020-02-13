Ragland boys finish season in sub-regional contest

Ragland Purple Devils finished their season in front of their home crowd Tuesday night after Jacksonville Christian Academy upset the Purple Devils 73-63 in the Class 1A, Northeast Sub-Regional Tournament.
“I was proud of our effort and hustle,” said Ragland Coach Andy Eden. “We just couldn’t get shots to fall.”
In Tuesday night’s sub regional game, JCA jumped out with a big 20-6 lead, and the Purple Devils could never make up the 14-point opening period deficit.
“JCA came out shooting the ball really well in the first quarter,” Eden said. “We were never really able to recover.”
At the half, Ragland trailed by 10 points. The Purple Devils came close in the third period, narrowing the lead to five, 50-45, by the end of the third stanza.
The Ragland Purple Devils did beat JCA in their previous two meetings, but stumbled out of the gates in their third meeting.
Sloan Phillips scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the sub regional game for Ragland. C. J. Lawler followed with 13 points and six assists.
Nate Kelley scored six points in the game, while Josh Phillips scored four points and recovered five rebounds.
Elijah Ball and Brody Bice each scored three points apiece in Ragland’s effort. Ball also grabbed four rebounds and Bice collected three rebounds in the game.
“This team had a great season,” Eden said. “They had good chemistry and were great to coach. Hopefully, they have set the stage for the future of our program.”
The Purple Devils finish the season with an impressive 22-5 overall record and captured its first Class 1A, Area 9 Championship since 2013.
JCA advances to the Class 1A, Northeast Regional Tournament with a 22-6 record.