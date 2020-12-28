Ragland boys down Cleveland, win Christmas tournament

RAGLAND -- The Ragland Purple Devils improved to 9-2 by winning their own Christmas tournament. They defeated Victory Christian in the opening round and Cleveland in the final.
Ragland 66, Victory Christian 37
Ragland’s Jordan Turner scored 29 points.
The Purple Devils led 16-9 after the first quarter and increased the margin to 36-17 by halftime.
CJ Lawler added 11 points, while Josh Phillips netted eight. Javaris Turner had six; Gavin Ward closed with five; Matt Trammell scored three; Kentrell Turner and Owen Schall both had two.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said it was a good win against a Victory Christian team that continues to improve.
“I was pleased with our defensive pressure and the way we created turnovers,” Eden said.
Shepard Sargent led the Lions with 12 points. Dalton Lewellyn added 10, and Jakob Tucker scored eight. Narva Santiogo netted four. Miles Martin had three.
Ragland 68, Cleveland 51
After falling behind 21-17 in the first quarter of the title game, Ragland’s defense held the Panthers to five points in the second frame while scoring 19 to take a 36-26 halftime lead.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort and the way we attacked the basket against a very good Cleveland team,” Eden said. “We continue to improve and play well together.”
Phillips pumped in 24 points to lead Ragland. Trammell added 20, and Lawler finished with 14. Jordan Turner netted four. Schall and Kentrell Turner totaled three apiece.