Ragland boys defeat Victory Christian and Ragland

The Ragland Purple Devils picked up two road wins against Victory Christian and Donoho last week to improve to 15-4 on the season.
Ragland 67, Victory Christian 32
Ragland’s Josh Phillips scored his one-thousandth career point with his first bucket of the game and went on to score 22 in the 67-32 win over Victory Christian.
The Purple Devils led 25-8 after the first quarter, 41-19 at halftime and 57-25 after three quarters.
Jordan Turner also scored in double figures for Ragland with 19 points. Matt Trammell added eight while Javaris Turner chipped in six.C.J. Lawler and Kentrell Turner scored five each whileDante’ Pickett had two.
Ragland Coach Andy Eden said it was a good win against a well-coached Victory team that is always fundamentally sound.
“We played together on offense, and created some steals on defense that was able to widen the margin,” Eden said.
Ragland 83, Donoho 52
The Purple Devils had the offense kicking in high gear as they defeated Donoho 83-52.
Ragland scored 20-plus points in each of the first three quarters as they were up 23-10 after one quarter, 45-22 at the break and 71-36 after three.
Four Ragland players hit in double figures and leading the way was Phillips with 28 points. Jordan Turner pumped in 17, while Trammell netted 16.Lawler contributed 14 while Kentrell Turner was good for four.JaKolbe Brewster and Javaris Turner had two each.
“Anytime you get an area win on the road, it is definitely a plus,” Eden said. “We probably had one of our best offensive performances of the season as we shot the ball extremely well.”
“The team is also close knit, and plays together extremely well. Our defense performance was okay, but we need to try to strive to get better in that area of the game,” Eden said.