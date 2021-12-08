Ragland boys defeat Ohatchee, drop Vincent and Faith Christian games

After winning their first three games of the season, the Ragland Purple Devils have now dropped two games in a row and are 3-2 as of last week.
Ragland defeated Ohatchee recently, but was on the losing end of games against Vincent and Faith Christian.
Ragland 60, Ohatchee 27: The Purple Devils took advantage of the Indians playing their first game of the season and cruised to a big win.
Ragland was up 23-5 after the first quarter and 39-7 at intermission. The Purple Devils won the scoring battle in the second half 21-20.
Eight Ragland players scored, and leading the way was Jordan Turner with 15 points. Braxton Layton nailed three treys and finished with nine points. Javaris Turner, Ezra Hill and Kentrell Turner scored eight points each while D.J. Turner totaled six points. Jaden Isbell scored four points, while Taevon Williams had two points.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said it was a good home win against a rival.
“This was Ohatchee’s first game, so they will make a lot of improvement before we play them again,” Eden said.
Vincent 71, Ragland 61: Ragland’s first loss was a setback against the Vincent Yellow Jackets on the road.
Vincent led 19-14 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 39-30 by halftime. Both teams scored 18 points each in the third quarter to make it 57-48.
D.J. Turner led Ragland with 18 points. Jordan Turner pumped in 12 points, while Javaris Turner added 10 points. Kentrell Turner and Layton scored eight points each, while Hill added five points.
Eden said it was a tough road loss.
“As always, we played hard, and I was proud of our effort,” Eden said. “We were able to cut the lead to two points in the fourth quarter, but we couldn’t get over the hump. We must continue to improve defensively and rebounding to become a good team.”
Faith Christian 69, Ragland 66: Finding themselves down by 20 points in the first half, the Purple Devils fought back in the second half but lost to Faith Christian.
Ragland trailed 20-15 after the first quarter and found itself down 45-35 by halftime.
Ragland held Faith Christian to just five points in the third quarter while scoring 14 points to cut the Faith Christian lead to 50-49 headed into the fourth quarter.
The two teams battled down to the wire with Ragland trailing by only three points with 20 seconds remaining but could never could hit the basket for the tie.
Four Ragland players scored in double figures and leading the way was D.J. Turner with 19 points. Kentrell Turner added 15 points, while Layton finished with 14 points. Jordan Turner contributed 12 points. Also scoring was Javaris Turner with six points.
“This was a tough area road loss for us,” Eden said. “After being down by double digits in the first half, we fought back and played a really good second half. Even though we lost, I think we got better. If we continue to improve, we have a chance to be a good basketball team.”