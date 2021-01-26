Ragland boys defeat Ohatchee and Coosa Christian

With two wins over Ohatchee and Coosa Christian, the Ragland Purple Devils boys are now 17-4 on the season headed into the St. Clair County Tournament.
Ragland 64 Ohatchee 32
The Purple Devils cruised past Ohatchee 64-32. They were up 14-4 after the first quarter and increased their lead to 37-11 by halftime.
Ragland outscored Ohatchee 27-21 in the second half to make the final score 64-32.
Josh Phillips led Ragland with 21 points.Jordan Turner added 11, while C.J. Lawler and Matt Trammell scored nine each.Kentrell Turner and Owen Schall had seven each.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said his guys defended and shot the ball well.
“I was pleased with our effort and the way we played together tonight,” Eden said.
Ragland 84 Coosa Christian 48
Ragland had no problem with Coosa Christian Friday, Jan. 22, in an 84-48 victory.
Jordan Turner played a record game as he pumped in 33 points.Trammell also pumped in 13, while Lawler added 12.Phillips chipped in nine, while Schall had eight.Kentrell Turner scored five, while Jakolbe Brewster finished with four.
“We played well defensively and got better offensively as the night went on,” Eden said. “Even though we have one area game left, this win should assure that we host the area tournament. I believe we are coming together as a team at the right time.”