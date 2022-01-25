Ragland boys defeat Coosa Christian, fall to Westbrook Christian

The Ragland boys are now 15-5 on the season after losing to Westbrook Christian and defeating Coosa Christian this past week.
They now turn their attention to the St. Clair County boys basketball tournament that is being played this week. Ragland is the No. 2 seed and will play the Moody/St. Clair County winner Friday at 8 p.m. at the Springville High School gym.
Westbrook Christian 54, Ragland 41: The Purple Devils lost for only the fifth time this season as they were on the losing end against Westbrook Christian.
Westbrook was up 12-6 after the first quarter and increased its lead to 26-13 by halftime.
Ragland made a run in the third quarter outscoring Westbrook 17-8 to cut the lead to 34-30. But it was Westbrook who won the fourth quarter scoring battle 20-11.
Jordan Turner led Ragland with 15 points, 13 in the second half, while Kentrell Turner added 13 points, 11 of which was in the second half. Braxton Layton chipped in five points while Javaris Turner totaled four points. Ezra Hill and D.J. Turner had two points each.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said although his team lost the game, he was proud of the players' effort and hustle.
“We were able to cut their lead down to two points in the second half, but couldn’t catch a break,” Eden said. “Hopefully, we will learn and get better.”
Ragland 65, Coosa Christian 27: Three Purple Devils players scored in double figures as Ragland defeated Coosa Christian.
With the win, Ragland finished Class 1A, Area 10 play tied with Faith Christian with 7-1 records. Eden said that because the two teams split their two games, a coin toss in the next few days will determine who will host the Area 10 tournament.
The Purple Devils led from beginning to end as they were up 17-8 after the first quarter and 34-17 at the break. The second half saw Ragland outscore Coosa 31-10.
Jordan Turner pumped in 18 points to lead Ragland. Layton added 14 points, while D.J. Turner totaled 12 points. Javaris Turner had nine points, while Kentrell Turner scored six points. Hill chipped in four points, while Donte Pickett had two points.
“It was a good area road win to finish out our area play,” Eden said. “I was very happy with our defense, rebounding and offensive execution.”