Ragland boys bring record to 8-3 last week

The Ragland Purple Devils boys basketball team is 8-3 on the season after wins over Southeastern and Donoho and a loss to Westbrook Christian.
Ragland boys 68, Southeastern 55: Four Ragland players scored in double figures to help lead the Purple Devils to a victory over Southeastern.
Ragland was up 18-13 after the first quarter and 31-28 at intermission. They increased the lead to 49-38 after three quarters and went on to win.
D.J. Turner paced Ragland with 18 points. Jordan Turner and Braxton netted 15 points each, while Javaris Turner added 11 points. Kentrell Turner finished with nine points.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was pleased to get a home win against a very good Southeastern team.
“We must continue to improve, especially defensively,” Eden said. “If we can do that, then we have the chance of being the team I think we are capable of becoming.”
Ragland 74, Donoho 61: The Purple Devils picked up a huge area win as they defeated Donoho.
Ragland was up 14-9 after the first quarter with both teams scoring 17 points each in the second quarter to make the halftime score 31-26.
Ragland won the scoring battle in the third quarter 19-15 to make the score 50-41.
Jordan Turner pumped in 19 points to lead Ragland. Javaris Turner added 16 points while D.J. Turner netted 14 points. Layton was good for 11 points while Ezra Hill totaled eight points. Kentrell Turner finished with six points.
“It was a good area win at home against a very good Donoho team,” Eden said. “I was proud of our defense and rebounding. We made some shots down the stretch to pull away.”
Westbrook Christian 79, Ragland 54: Ragland’s third loss of the season was a setback against the Westbrook Christian Warriors.
Westbrook led 19-12 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 40-30 at halftime. The Warriors continued to dominate in the second half as they outscored Ragland 39-24.
Jordan Turner was the only Ragland player in double figures as he pumped in 20 points. Javaris Turner contributed nine points, while Kentrell Turner totaled eight points. Layton and Hill chipped in six points each, while D.J. Turner had five points.
“Westbrook outplayed us in every facet of the game,” Eden said.