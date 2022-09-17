Ragland beats Wadley in a 32-25 nail-biter

RAGLAND – When you are up 32-13 with 2:26 remaining in the game, you should not worry about losing, right?
Don’t say that to Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell and his Purple Devils.
Last Friday at Joan Ford Stadium, Ragland made some mistakes and miscues in the final minutes that almost cost them the win against the Wadley Bulldogs. But thanks to a great defensive stand on the two final plays of the game, the Purple Devils held on to a 32-25 region win.
“My dad always told me if I was going to be dumb, you better be tough,” Tidwell said. “We had them on the ropes, and they were about to give up. That’s not anything against them, because they have a good team. Then we fumbled on two consecutive offensive plays, gave up big plays on defense, and let them back in the game.”
In Friday night’s game, Wadley got on the scoreboard first on a two-yard run by quarterback Mason Wilkerson to make it 6-0.
Ragland answered on the very next play from scrimmage on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Drake Kay to Jordan Turner to tie the game 6-6.
Wadley put together a nice 14-play drive only to have Ragland’s Ezra Hill intercept a pass in the end zone and return it 51 yards to the Bulldog 49.
Four plays later, Ragland had its first lead of the game as quarterback Antwan Byars threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Turner to make the score 12-6.
Wadley answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Wilkerson to Isaac Minnifield that gave the Bulldogs a 13-12 lead.
Jordan Turner caught his third touchdown pass of the night from 14 yards out that gave Ragland a 18-13 halftime lead.
There was no scoring in the third quarter but on the last play of the third quarter, Ragland’s Casey Phillips recovered a fumble at the Bulldog’s 12-yard line.
Two plays later, DJ Turner scored on an 8-yard run up the middle to extend Ragland’s lead to 24-13.
A Wadley fumble led to what turned out to be the winning score for Ragland.
Jordan Turner lined up in the quarterback position and scored a touchdown from 5 yards out to pad the Purple Devils’ lead to 32-13 with 2:26 remaining in the contest. That’s when the game got real intense for everyone rooting for Ragland.
Three plays after Ragland scored, Wadley’s Frisco Robertson raced 53 yards for a touchdown to make it 32-19.
On the next play from scrimmage, Ragland fumbled and Wadley took over at its own 47. Two plays later, Wilkes raced 53 yards for a touchdown to close the scoring gap to 32-25 with only 1:24 remaining in the game.
The Purple Devils recovered the on-side kick, but again they fumbled, and Wadley was in business at its own 47.
“You just can’t do stupid stuff,” Tidwell said.
Two pass plays of 20 yards each put the ball at the Ragland 10. An offside penalty by Ragland put the ball at the 5. Wilkes gained two yards to the 3 with just seconds remaining. This is where the Ragland defense rose to the occasion and saved the victory.
Wilkes was stopped for a 1-yard loss and then on the final play, the defense busted up the play and caused Wadley to fumble as Ragland came away with a hard-fought 32-25 victory.
“I am very proud that we hung on and won the game,” Tidwell said. “I am very proud that our defense made the stops when they had to. We stood up at the end, but we’ve got to close those things out. We’ve got to take people out when we’ve got a chance.”
For the game, Ragland’s Jordan Turner caught four passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown.
After rushing the football just three times in the first half for 23 yards, DJ Turner was the man in the second half. He had 11 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown to finish with 62 rushing yards.
Kay was 4-7 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Byars was 4-5 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, Ragland improved to 2-3 overall and stayed perfect in Class 1A, Region 6 play at 2-0.
This Friday, Ragland welcomes Class 2A Pleasant Valley (2-2) to Joan Ford Stadium, a team now coached by former Purple Devil head coach Jonathan Nix.