Ragland basketball teams finish out the regular season

The Ragland girls basketball team closed out the regular season in fine fashion as they defeated the Vincent Yellow Jackets 63-46 last week.
The Ragland varsity boys were not as fortunate as they lost to Vincent 62-52.
Ragland girls 63, Vincent 46: Three Ragland girls scored in double figures helping the Purple Devils to the win.
The Purple Devils were up 13-7 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 32-14 by halftime. Campbell Adams scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in that second quarter.
Vincent outscored Ragland 32-31 in the second half. Also in double figures for Ragland was Cadence Buchanan with 17 points and Sammie Day-Jones with 14 points. Rylee Mickler added four points, while Aubrey Ball nailed a trey for three points.
Ragland is now 22-3 as the Purple Devils head into the Class 1A, Area 10 tournament they will host. They played Coosa Christian this past Tuesday after Donoho forfeited its first-round game against Coosa.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said the game against Vincent was definitely physical.
“We got into some foul trouble, but I am proud of the composure we showed throughout the game,” Merritt said.
Vincent 62, Ragland boys 52: With the loss, the Ragland boys finished the regular season with an overall record of 15-8.
After trailing 9-8 after one quarter, Ragland had a hard time stopping Vincent’s offense in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets won the scoring battle 21-14 to make the halftime score 30-22.
Vincent outscored Ragland 32-30 in the second half.
Braxton Layton led Ragland with 16 points. Ezra Hill pumped in 10 points, while Kentrell Turner added nine points. Javaris Turner totaled eight while Dante Pickett chipped in seven and D.J. Turner scored two.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was proud of the effort and hustle, especially on defense.
“Vincent shot the ball extremely well, and that was the difference in the game,” Eden said.
Ragland finished Area 10 play tied for the top spot with Faith Christian. The winner of the area was decided by a coin flip with Faith winning. Ragland plays Jacksonville Christian Academy on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Christian.