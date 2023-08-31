Ragland approves cameras for park

RAGLAND – The town of Ragland is beefing up security around its city’s park, adding security cameras to scan the recreation area.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” said Mayor Richard Bunt.
He said the town has had minor incidents of vandalism in the park and wants to make sure all of their bases are covered.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of six security cameras from Protec Video Surveillance in the Cloud from Birmingham. The total cost for the cameras is $10,985.
“Good cameras are going to cost more,” Bunt said.
The council also approved spending up to $500 for the installation of a power outlet to supply power to the security cameras.
Councilwoman Pat Ford said the installation of security cameras could reduce insurance costs for the city.
“It should help,” she said.
Assistant Police Chief Danny Watson said the cameras will cover all four ball fields, the splash pad area, and the main entrance into the park.
“We had someone try to break into the concession stand last week,” Watson said.
He said the live-stream security cameras will provide 24-hour coverage, while scanning the entire park area.
Police Chief Bubba Brown said the city could add additional cameras later to other city properties.
At last week’s meeting, the council also allocated $7,000, so that finishing touches to the police department firing range could be completed.
City officials said that National Cement is donating cement to pave the shooting lanes and for the 16 feet by 24 feet concrete pad. An individual was hired to complete the concrete work.
Brown said the $7,000 will help pay for an awning to cover the cement pad, and the police department would also like to have a small storage building onsite to store range equipment.
The council also approved purchaseing a golf cart from Southland in Cropwell for the amount of $9,750. The golf cart would be used by the SRO Officer at Ragland Schools.
The purchase is being made with funds allocated by the St. Clair County Commission to help offset the city’s expense for the full-time school resource officer.
In other matters, the council:
O Adopted a resolution approving the annual Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan.
O Approved the memorandum of understanding with the St. Clair County Commission outlining responsibilities of the town and the county, pertaining to the SRO program.
O Approved the annual agreement with the St. Clair County Commission for services, including Central Dispatch, the Drug Enforcement Unit, EMA and adult housing of inmates at the new county jail in Pell City.
O Eliminated a section in the town’s Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual pertaining to the hiring of relatives. Officials said it will allow the town to have a bigger pool of qualified candidates for employment.