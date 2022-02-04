Ragland and Ashville basketball teams face off at Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM — The Ashville and Ragland basketball programs had a chance of a lifetime recently as they played against each other at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
The varsity boys played first with Ashville coming out to top while the Ragland girls took the second game.
Ashville head coach Caleb Carpenter thanked both communities for coming out and supporting both basketball programs.
“It was a great experience and a great way to represent St. Clair County basketball,” Carpenter said. “I know this is something the players will remember as they look back on their high school careers.”
Ashville boys 53, Ragland 45: Free throws were the difference maker in this game as the Bulldogs defeated Ragland 53-45. Ashville was 16-of-21 from the charity line while the Purple Devils were 3-of-7.
The Bulldogs were on top 14-10 after the first quarter, but Ragland won the scoring battle 15-8 in the second stanza to make the halftime score 25-22 in favor of the Purple Devils.
Ashville regained the lead in the third quarter as they outscored Ragland 15-9 to make it 37-34 headed into the final eight minutes of play.
That’s when the free throw shooting turned the course of the game. Ashville hit 11 of its 16 made free throws in the fourth quarter to pull out the win 53-45.
Ashville’s Ashton Vann led all scorers with 20 points, 15 coming in the second half. Braxton Nall pumped in eight points while Chandler McGinnis netted seven points. Jonah Carden and Walker Griffith totaled six points each while Elijah Turner, Tristian Dickinson and Jacob Wilson all had two points.
“Both teams played a tough game,” Carpenter said. “Ragland’s Coach Eden does a great job getting his team prepared. Free throw shooting was definitely the difference in today’s game.”
Braxton Layton led Ragland with 12 points followed closely by Kentrell Turner’s 10. Javaris Turner and DJ Turner scored eight points each while Ezra Hill finished the game with seven points.
“This was a great experience for our players to play at Legacy Arena,” Ragland head coach Andy Eden said. “We will hopefully learn from this experience and get better for the upcoming area tournament.”
Ragland is now 15-7 overall.
Ragland girls 49, Ashville 12: In girls’ action, it was all Ragland as they defeated Ashville 49-12. The Purple Devils’ Cadence Buchanan scored all 14 of her points in the first half to lead Ragland.
The Purple Devils were up 19-3 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 36-4 by halftime.
Ragland won the scoring battle 13-8 in the second half to make the final score 49-12.
Also scoring for the Purple Devils were Nya Brewster and Sammie Day-Jones with eight points each, Rylee Mickler with seven and Campbell Adams scored six. Jaymie Rains also contributed four points while Hannah Ragsdale posted two.
With the win, Ragland improved to 21-3.
Ragland head coach Sawyer Merritt said playing at Legacy Arena was a really cool experience for the girls on this team.
“It took us a little while to get used to the environment, but once we did we played well,” Merritt said.
Kaitlin Hudson led Ashville with four points. Zahkiyla Cook added three points while Gracie Pinkard and Mollie Phillips netted two points each. Lesleigh Rogers had one point.