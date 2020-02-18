I recently posted on my Facebook page, “A Question of the Day.”
If asked, “What would be one thing that you are proud of?”
I had so many inspiring responses. I wish I could list them all.
I will start with myself, I am proud that I see the gold when everyone else sees the dirt.
I am also proud that I rode 100 miles on my bicycle in one day. That takes strength and endurance. (That was two things, wasn't it?)
Emilee Bruce said she is proud that she doesn't let what others say define her. (I love this.)
Lynelle Townley said she is proud that she is a true friend, one that people can trust and count on. (That she is, I love her so.)
Susan Henderson said she is proud that she has learned not to ignore God's prompting. (I love this too.)
Julie Castleberry said she is proud that she has learned to stand up for herself, and not worry what others think. (This had to be my favorite.) The prison of what others think is a horrible place to be.
Brittany Gulledge said she is proud to be focusing more on God and not take things in her own hands.
I feel way too many times we are our own critics.
We focus on the negatives in life and forget to be proud of ourselves, proud of the positives.