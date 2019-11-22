TALLADEGA -- Democrats and Republicans in Alabama will head to their respective primaries March 3, and while voters may have some tough decisions to make in state and national races, the local results will likely be anticlimactic.
On the Democratic side, there are only two candidates running for local office in Talladega County, both incumbents and both unopposed in the primary: District 3 County Commissioner Kelvin Cunningham and Constable Van Caldwell, according to Talladega County Democratic Party spokeswoman Martha Jordan.
The offices of revenue commissioner, County Commission Districts 1 and 5 and County Board of Education District 4 are all up for election this year, as are several other constable positions. The incumbents in these positions are all Republicans, including Jackie Swinford in commission District 1, Greg Atkinson in commission District 5 and Joan Doyle in BOE District 4. The incumbent revenue commissioner is John Allen, who will be facing a challenge from Cindy Pennington during the Republican primary.
Talladega County GOP Chair Gina Grant declined to provide a list of local Republican qualifiers in time for this story even though qualifying closed more than two weeks ago. She did say, however, that she would be providing a candidate list for publication no later than Dec. 12, more than a month after the close of qualifying.
Republicans in St. Clair County qualifying for election included incumbents Kenneth L. (Ken) Crowe for revenue commissioner, Ricky A. Parker for County Commission District 2, Tommy Bowers for commission District 3, Scott Suttle for county school board Place 5 (Moody), Allison G. Gray for school board Place 6 (Odenville) and Randy Thompson, school board Place 7 (Ashville).
Among the Republicans, the only new face will be Bob Mize, who is running for County Commission District 4, a seat held by Jimmy Roberts, who does not appear to be running for re-election.
The list of Republican qualifiers was provided by St. Clair County GOP Chairman Ren Wheeler.
According to party spokeswoman Sherry Kuntz, no Democrats qualified for local office in St. Clair County for the 2020 election cycle.