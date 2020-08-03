Qualifying closes in St Clair County municipalities

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Municipal election qualifying in St. Clair County is over, and races for mayor and city council are set. Election day will be Aug. 25.
In Ashville, incumbent Mayor Derrick L. Mostella will be running against challenger Robert McKay. Incumbent Place 3 Councilwoman Sue Price will be running against challenger Randy McKay.
Robin Bowlin and Jonathan VanPelt are running for the Place 4 spot on the council. Incumbent David Thompson is not seeking re-election.
Meanwhile, Edward Roscoe Lane, Curtis Phillips and Kiley Phillips will be vying for the Place 5 seat. Incumbent Charles E. Williams is not seeking another term.
Incumbents Shirley Smith (Place 1) and R. Denise Williams (2) are both unopposed in their quests for re-election.
Springville
In Springville, incumbent Mayor William "Butch" Isley Jr is being challenged by Dave Thomas.
Incumbent Councilman Herbert Toles of District 1 will face challenger Ronnie Newsome, while incumbent Councilman David Vinson will face off against Frank W. Waid for the Place 2 seat.
Meanwhile, incumbent Councilman Tim Walker and Curtis Hawks will square off in District 5, and Janelle Ayres-Adams, Chip Martin, Marshal Parker and James Wolfe are running in District 6, where David Jones is not seeking another term.
Springville will also see incumebent Sherry Reaves face off against challengers Kevin Early, Corey Fortner and Jeff Martin in District 7.
District 3 incumbent Wayne Tucker and District 4 incumbent Katrina Hennings are both unopposed.
Pell City
In Pell City, incumbent Mayor William “Bill” Pruitt will be challenged by Jonna M. Roberson. Ivi McDaniel will face off against incumbent James McGowan for the District 2 council seat, while incumbent Jon “Jason” Mitcham, Maurice S. Keller and Michael Wright are in the running for District 4.
Jay Jenkins (District 1), Blaine Henderson (3) and William “Jud” Alverson (5) will all run unopposed.
Also in Pell City, incumbent Laurie M. Henderson and Demetria Shepard will be running for the District 3 seat on the Board of Education, while incumbent Tammie Williams, Shulanda Keller and Greg Crump will square off in BOE District 4.
Incumbent Eldon Hall and Norman Wilder will be running for the BOE District 5.
Joe Sawyer III (District 1) and Cecil Fomby (District 2) will be running unopposed.
Moody
In Moody, Mayor Joe Lee, Place 1 Councilwoman Linda Crowe , Place 3 Councilman Matt Morris, Place 4 Councilman Nick Rutledge and Place 5 Councilman Ellis Key are all running unopposed.
Place 2 incumbent Lynn Taylor will face challenger Jeff Green.
Odenville
In Odenville, all incumbents will be running unopposed. The group includes Mayor Rodney “Buck” Christian; Ed Brasher, Place 1; Jeff Forman, Place 2; Jimmy Bailey, Place 3; Brenda Riddle, Place 4; and Don Smith, Place 5.
Margaret
Kerry R McIntyre, Charles Hicks and Jeffrey G. Wilson are running for mayor in Margaret. Justice A. Carter and Delmetrius D. Bishop are seeking the District 2 council seat. Matthew D. Tortorice and Matthew D. Daw will square off in District 4.
James Chapman (District 1), Daryl McIntyre (3) and Jonathan Ray (5) will all be running unopposed.
Ragland
In Ragland, incumbent Mayor Richard Bunt will face challenger Greg L. Estes, while incumbent Leann Coker Ford will run against David Yance for the Place 2 council seat.
Carlton Byers (Place 1), Pat Ford (3), Brian Phillips (4) and Corey Gardner (5) are all running unopposed.
Steele
In the town of Steele, incumbent Mayor Roger C. Adams will be running against Martha J. Stewart and Henry Whisenant Jr. Meanwhile, Tammy Deweese and Henry Whisenant Sr. will be running for the District 5 council seat. Incumbent Nancy Miller-Borg is not seeking re-election.
Incumbents Richard Reynolds (District 1), Rick Barnes (3) and Philip Gleason (4) are running unopposed, as is Michael Stevens (2), who will take the place of incumbent Brent Dunn, who is not seeking another term.
Riverside
In Riverside, incumbent Rusty Jessup and former Place 4 Councilman Johnny Osborn will be facing off for the position of mayor. Incumbent Frank Riddle and Sandra Kerr will be running for the Place 2 seat on the council. Incumbent Bill Cantley and Frankie Etress will vie for the Place 3 spot, while incumbent Todd Pierce and Don Urso will square off for Place 5.
Jimmy Hollander (Place 2) and Taylor Turner (4) will both be running unopposed.
Argo
In Argo, incumbent Mayor Betty M. Bradley is being challenged by Shawn-Patrick Haynes. Danny McCarley and Eric Glen Springer are running for City Council Place 4. Incumbent Tony Alldredge is not seeking re-election. Incumbent Place 5 Councilwoman Ann Brown will be running against Stephanie E. Haynes.
Dennis Griffin (Place 1), Michael Hicks (2) and Dusty Stinson (3) will all be running unopposed.
St. Clair BOE
Three members of the St. Clair County Board of Education are also running unopposed: Scott Suttle, Place 5; Allison Gray, Place 6; and Randy Thompson, Place 7.