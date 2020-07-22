Qualifying closes in local municipalities, races set

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Qualification for municipal office closed Tuesday evening, and the slates for the offices of mayor, councilman and school board member are now set.
Office seekers in Pell City, Riverside, and every municipality in Talladega County except Talladega will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 25. If any one candidate in a race fails to get past 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters in that race will compete in a runoff on Tuesday, October 6.
The Daily Home will be asking each candidate to provide some basic information and answer a set of uniform questions for the Daily Home during the run-up to the election. Candidates are asked to provide email and telephone contact information (not necessarily for publication) to the Daily Home through news@dailyhome.com. For any candidates who do not use email, please call Daily Home managing editor Lew Gilliland at 256-996-7229.
In Sylacauga, the mayor’s race has drawn four candidates, including incumbent Jim Heigl as well as Michael R. James, Joseph Hamilton and Baxter Bozeman.
In Sylacauga Council districts 1 and 2, the incumbents, Ashton Fowler and Tiffany Nix, are both unopposed.
In District 3, incumbent Donnie W. Blackmon is being challenged by DeCorey Hale and Timothy “Nate” Brewer, while District 4 Councilman and current Council President Frank “Lee” Perryman faces a challenge from Jada R. Thomas-Combs.
In District 5, incumbent Dallas Davenport is being challenged by Laura Barlow Heath and John Wesson.
In Childersburg, incumbent Mayor Ken “Yank” Wesson will be seeking reelection against Damon Earl Warren, while incumbent Ward A Councilman Brandon Robinson will be running against Pete Storey.
Incumbents Bill Moody and Angie Twymon, in Wards B and C, respectively, are unopposed.
Incumbent Ward D Councilman Glenn Stubblefield is not seeking reelection, so Wesley Allen and William “Junior” Owings will face for the open seat.
In Ward E, incumbent Micahel McLain will be running against Tommy Ivey.
In Oak Grove, incumbent Mayor Tony White and councilmen James C. Armstrong, Danny Reynolds, Mary Carter, David Harris and Mark Green all qualified to run for reelection and are all unopposed.
The situation in Lincoln is similar, except that Ward 4 Council member Shelly Barnhart is not seeking reelection. Brandon Tate qualified to run for that seat and is unopposed.
Otherwise, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson and the other four incumbent council members are all unopposed for reelection.
In Munford, incumbent Mayor Joanne Fambrough is being challenged by town councilman Shane Turner. Mollie Leggitt and former councilman Wade Champion have qualified to take Turner's seat for place 5 on the council.
In Place 1, Billy Wilson is running unopposed, and Jeremy Watts and Elaine Stephens are running for Place 2, where incumbent Phil McWilliams is not seeking reelection.
Incumbents Tim Lipham and Lee Garrison, in places 3 and 4, are both unopposed.
In Waldo, incumbent Mayor Susan Crim is unopposed, as is incumbent Councilman Larry Hurst. The only contested race will be for another at large council seat between Tammy Jo Crim and Crystal Thrasher. Apparently no one qualified for the other three council seats, which will likely be appointed by the governor.
In St. Clair County, incumbent Pell City Mayor William “Bill” Pruitt squares off against Jonna M. Roberson. District 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins is unopposed.
District 2 incumbent James McGowan will go up against Ivi McDaniel, while incumbent District 3 Councilman Blaine Henderson is unopposed.
There are three candidates in Council District 4, including incumbent Jon “Jason” Mitcham and challengers Maurice S. Keller and Michael Wright.
William “Jud” Alverson is the incumbent and sole candidate for Council District 5.
Pell City voters will also select their Board of Education members this summer, with incumbents Joe Sawyer III and Cecil Fomby in Wards 1 and 2, respectively, both unopposed.
Incumbent Laurie M. Henderson is being challenged in District 3 by Demetria Williams, while incumbent Ward 4 board member Tammie Williams vies against Shulanda Keller and Greg Crump.
Incumbent Eldon Hall is seeking reelection in Ward 5 against challenger Norman Wilder.
And in Riverside, incumbent Mayor Rusty Jessup faces a challenge from Johnny Osborn, while Jimmy Hollander in Ward 1 gets another term without opposition.
In District 2, incumbent Frank Riddle squares off against Sandra Kerr and District 3 incumbent Bill Cantley faces a challenge from Frankie Etress. Taylor Turner is unopposed in Ward 4 and incumbent Todd Pierce faces Don Urso in District 5.
Daily Home Staff Writer Taylor Mitchell and Denise Sinclair also contributed to this story.