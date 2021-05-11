Purple Devils use tough schedule to prepare for postseason

Ragland High School’s softball team’s journey to the state tournament will begin today when they open the East Regional tournament against Wadley at 1:45 p.m. at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.
For the Purple Devils, this is their first time back in the regional tournament since 2018 and their sixth appearance overall in the last eight seasons.
Ragland head coach Rodney Lipscomb is pleased with what his young team has been able to accomplish this season.
“These girls have been great,” Lipscomb said.” The girls are talented and I wish they knew how talented they were. We played 44 games this season and I believe that is a record for Ragland. We have four seventh-graders and two eighth-graders that play a lot. The experience has helped us all out.”
The Purple Devils came into the season with several inexperienced players as 11 of their 14 players are in seventh through 10th grade. With such a young team, Lipscomb made it a point of emphasis to play a tough schedule.
“I think all of the 1A teams that we have played this season were in our area,” he said. “The rest of the season, we have played 2A, 4A, 5A, and 6A teams. We played whoever called to play, we don’t back down from anybody. It worked out good for us.”
Ragland has several young players at key positions in the infield as well as in the circle. Senior Jewel Ferguson is encouraged by the growth that the underclassmen have shown during the course of the season.
“I think a lot of the younger girls are getting more comfortable,” Ferguson said. “Playing that many games this season and playing big schools has really helped them. We can beat anybody if we put our heads to it. That’s going to be good when we get down to it.”
Playing a tough schedule seemed to pay off for Ragland in the 1A, Area 10 tournament as they were able to put together a pair of dominating performances.
The Purple Devils defeated Jacksonville Christian 15-0 and 15-9 to win the area crown as well as punch their ticket into the regional tournament.
Ragland junior Sammie Day–Jones said the team was eager to have success this season.
“I think not having that opportunity (to play) last year gave us motivation and drive,” Day-Jones said. “We want to go out there and have fun, but at the same time do it with a purpose.”
Day-Jones, Ferguson and Katelynn Ford have played a major role in Ragland’s success this season. Lipscomb said these are the three players that he can depend on to help with the growth of the underclassmen on and off the field.
“It is good to have them,” Lipscomb said. “They are my room mothers when we go to a hotel. We tell them that they have this seventh-grader or this eighth-grader and it is your job to take care of them. If you have any problems don’t be scared to be a leader.”
The Purple Devils will take on Wadley in the opening game of the tournament. The Bulldogs (7-11) finished runner-up in the Area 8 tournament to Woodland last week.
Lipscomb said his team has to play like they are capable of playing especially in the first inning if they are going to have success against Wadley and throughout the tournament.
“If we show up and play our game there is nobody that can beat us,” Lipscomb said. “We understand that. It’s like our season goes off the first inning of games. Sometimes we give up five runs and sometimes we will score six runs or sometimes we will lay down. We want to go out there and compete. That’s what we want to do this weekend. We are going to play hard and do what we are supposed to do.”