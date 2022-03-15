Purple Devils softball picks up second season win

The Ragland softball team picked up its second win of the season as the Purple Devils defeated Faith Christian 18-2 in four innings.
With the win, the Purple Devils are now 2-3-1 on the season.
Sammy Day-Jones had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Ragland. She had a triple in the first as the Purple Devils scored 11 runs in the first inning. Campbell Adams, Jesslyn Carlisle, Rylee Mickler, and Anna Burnham all drove in runs in that first inning.
For the game, Carlisle, Adams and Alteria Mitchell drove in two runs each. The Purple Devils had 11 hits for the game.
Carlisle was the winning pitcher as she tossed a complete game and gave up two runs on one hit. She walked two and struck out eight.