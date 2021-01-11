Purple Devils improves record with three wins

The Ragland Purple Devils are enjoying 2021 thus far. Three games – three wins to improve to 13-4 on the season.
Ragland 59 West End 46
The Purple Devils led from the start as they were up 12-9 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime.
West End won the second-half scoring battle 30-26, but Ragland easily won the game on Jan. 5.
Matt Trammell led Ragland in scoring with 22 points. Jordan Turner poured in 17 points while Kentrell Turner netted 11. C.J. Lawler scored six while Jakolbe Brewster finished with three.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said it was a good return to the court to start the new year.
"I was proud of our effort, especially on the defensive end," Eden said.
Ragland 65, JCA 24
A 25-2 run by the Purple Devils in the second quarter was the start of a huge win on the road against the fifth-ranked team in Class 1A.
Jacksonville Christian Academy (JCA) led 8-6 after the first quarter before the Purple Devils surged in the second. Ragland outscored JCA 34-14 in the second half to make the final 65-24.
Josh Phillips led Ragland with 20 points. Kentrell Turner poured in 14 while Lawler added 10. Owen Schall had eight.
"It was a really great road area win against a team that is ranked fifth in 1A," Eden said. "After a slow start shooting the ball, we were able to step it up defensively to create turnovers and open up the lead."
Ragland 66, Faith Christian 41
The Purple Devils made it three wins in a row in 2021 when they defeated Faith Christian 66-41 in Ragland's home game on Friday.
Ragland outscored Faith Christian in all four quarters and maintained a sizeable lead throughout the game. The Purple Devils were up 16-8 after one, 29-16 at halftime and 50-29 after three.
Trammell was Ragland's leading scorer with 23 points. Phillips added 15 while Schall finished with 12. Lawler was good for 11 while Jordan Turner had five.
"This gets us closer to hosting our area tournament if we take care of business," Eden said. "Our defense got better as the game went on and, as always, made the difference in the end. I like the way we are playing together on both ends of the floor."