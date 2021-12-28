Purple Devils finish runner up in Ragland Christmas tourney

The Ragland Purple Devils finished runner-up at their own Christmas boys basketball tournament recently.
They defeated West End in the first round, but lost to the B.B. Comer Tigers in the championship game. They are currently 9-4 on the season.
Ragland 65, West End 47: The Purple Devils had four players in double figures as they rolled to a 65-47 victory over West End.
Ragland was up 12-10 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 21-16 at halftime. Both teams turned it up a notch offensively in the second half with Ragland winning the scoring battle 44-31 in the last two quarters to make the final score 65-47.
Javaris Turner led Ragland with 16 points, including four treys. D.J. Turner pumped in 14 points followed closely by Braxton Layton’s 13 points. Also in double figures was Jordan Turner with 10 points. Kentrell Turner chipped in seven points while Ezra Hill added five points.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was happy to get a win against a good West End team.
“We were able to create some turnovers to pull ahead,” Eden said. “I was also pleased with our rebounding.”
B.B. Comer 48, Ragland 38: The Purple Devils scored the fewest points in a game this season as they lost to B.B. Comer.
B.B. Comer was up 7-5 after the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime.
Ragland was still unable to get anything established offensively in the second half as the Tigers won the scoring battle 28-21.
After generally having three to four players score in double figures in games, Ragland only had one player in double figures against the Tigers as D.J. Turner scored 12 points. Jordan Turner netted seven points, while Javaris Turner and Kentrell Turner totaled six points each. Hill chipped in five points, while Layton finished the game with two points.
“I thought we played well in every area of the game except shooting the ball,” Eden said. “Comer simply made more of their shots than we did. In the end, that was the difference in the game.”