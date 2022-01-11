Purple Devils collect two straight wins over JCA and Coosa Christian

The Ragland Purple Devils started 2022 with boys basketball wins over Jacksonville Christian and Coosa Christian. They are now 11-4 on the season.
Ragland 59, JCA 57: The Purple Devils outscored JCA 12-10 in overtime to pull out a two-point victory.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was happy to get a Class 1A, Area 10 win on the road.
JCA led 14-12 after the first eight minutes of play but Ragland took a 29-22 lead at the half.
The two teams were evenly matched throughout the second half with JCA pulling to within one at 41-40 after three quarters of play.
By the end of regulation, the two teams were tied at 47-47 to bring on overtime.
It was a total team effort in overtime by Ragland as five different players scored to lead the Purple Devils to the victory.
Three Ragland players scored in double figures and leading the way was Kentrell Turner with 17 points. D.J. Turner pumped in 13 points, while Taevon Williams netted 12 points. Jordan Turner scored eight points while Ezra Hill totaled seven points. Braxton Layton finished with two points.
JCA’s Ethan Fair led all scorers with 29 points and scored all 10 of JCA’s points in overtime. He nailed seven treys in the game, and as a team, JCA hit 14 from 3-point range.
“I was proud of the way we made plays down the stretch to win the game,” Eden said. “Hopefully, it will make us better.”
Ragland 69, Coosa 59: The Purple Devils built a double-digit lead in the second quarter over Coosa Christian and never relinquished it.
With the win, Ragland improved to 4-1 in Area 10 play.
The Purple Devils were up 16-9 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 33-16 by intermission. By the end of the third quarter, Ragland’s lead had grown to 22 points at 58-36.
Jordan Turner led Ragland with 23 points. Also scoring in double figures were D.J. Turner with 17 points and Kentrell Turner with 16 points. Layton contributed nine points while Hill had four points.
“We are always excited to get an area win, and this one was against an improved Coosa Christian team,” Eden said. “We shot the basketball better than in our last two games. We also got after it on the boards and rebounded much better.”