Public has until Wednesday to comment on plan for Logan Martin Lake

PELL CITY -- Alabama Power may raise the water level of Logan Martin Lake, but not before the public gets to comment.
Alan Peeples, manager of reservoir management at Alabama Power, presented a plan for the lake at the Pell City Rotary Club’s regular meeting Tuesday. The plan calls for raising the winter pool
The plan, if approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) following public comment, would see the winter water level rise 2 feet.
“The new change would be a 462 (feet above sea level) winter pool,” Peeples said. “With about a week’s sooner fill.”
The lake currently reaches its summer pool level in mid-May each year. The change would make it reach that level at the beginning of May.
The plan would also lower the maximum flood level from 477 feet to 473.5 feet to match flood easements at the dam. Alabama Power plans to make that part of the plan work by lowering the lake in case of a rain event to prevent flooding.
A USACE report estimates a change in the annual recreational value of the lake from $16,167,000 to $16,666,000, meaning cities near the lake would likely see a rise in profits from this added value.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said that estimated increase would not take into account the difference in property values between properties having seasonal and year-round lake access.
He said he sees this as the primary benefit of the project and is excited about the possibilities the change could bring to the city.
“The city’s stance has always been that we support this proposal in so much as it can be done in a manner that is at least equal to or improves public safety,” he said.
He said he believes, from what he saw at Tuesday’s presentation and the prior public meetings on the plan, that Alabama Power can achieve that. He also expects this change will at least partially help improve the boat launch in Lakeside Park.
“Currently, there are times of year it is not available due to the winter pool level,” Muenger said. “This would not solve that problem completely, but it would keep it in service for a longer period of time and, therefore, give the public more access to the lake.”
The plan was originally introduced as part of updates the USACE proposed to the Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa River basin master water control manual in November. The manual dictates how dams operated by the Corps and Alabama Power can be operated due to factors like flood control.
The plan is open to public comment with the USAGE Mobile Branch until Wednesday, Jan. 29. The Draft Feasibility Report and Integrated Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement and appendices that include this plan are available at go.usa.gov/xVHN9. Comments can be emailed to ACT-ACR@usace.army.mil or mailed to
Commander, USACE, Mobile District
Attn: PD-EI (ACT-ACR DSEIS)
P.O. Box 2288
Mobile, AL 36628
A decision on the plan would likely not be made on the project until spring 2021.