Pruitt drops bid for St. Clair County Commission chairman

Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt recently announced he has dropped out of the race for St. Clair County Commission chairman.
Pruitt said he has a minor health issue that he doesn't want to turn into a bigger problem as a result of excess stress.
“It wasn’t a last-minute or spur-of-the-moment thing,” he said. “There were some others with similar concerns that I had, who expressed an interest to possibly enter into the race, and I wanted to wait to see if some of them did.”
He added, “They had some similar concerns, not necessarily the same thoughts on how to rectify the situation, but there were similar approaches, so I wanted to see if any of them elected to get in the race.”
Pruitt said some of these concerns included making sure the county commission is an inclusive branch of the government.
“We have a lot of talent in St. Clair County that is not making it to the table to get involved because of the way things are structured,” Pruitt said.
“To have meetings at nine o’clock in the morning, you’re excluding a lot of talented people that might like to get involved and run for commission and bring their talents to the table, because most people have to be at work at eight o’clock.”
The mayor also said that he would like to see the county return to having a part-time chairman while letting a county manager step in. This would be similar to how the city of Pell City operates under a part-time mayor and city manager.
“You need to be able to hire a manager for his credentials rather than just hope the most popular person is just that good,” he said.
He added, “I don’t care if somebody wants to run against me or not. If they can do it better, then that’s who I want doing it, and that’s how we should approach this. We need to want the best and brightest people in our elected office bringing ideas to the table instead of worrying about whether or not we get re-elected.”