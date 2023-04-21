Proposed gasoline tax plan 'percolating'

ASHVILLE – St. Clair County Commissioner Stan Batemon said no decision has been made about possibly sharing a portion of the gasoline taxes with municipalities within the county.
“I call it percolating,” Batemon said. “We’re still letting it percolate a little bit, and of course everyone knows my position. I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Officials said the 4-cent gasoline tax, which went into effect in 2015, generates close to $4 million a year. The money is used by the Commission for road paving, bridge repairs, buildings and equipment used in road construction.
In accordance with the purposed plan, municipalities are seeking half of the funds generated from the 4-cent tax. Of that money, Moody and Pell City would receive 20 percent of the money that the municipalities would share. Margaret, Odenville, Springville and Argo would receive 10 percent, and Ashville, Riverside, Ragland and Steele would receive 5 percent of the pool of money designated for municipalities.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said the money allocated to the cities would be used for road paving projects and equipment, approved by the Commission.
“These funds will be available on an annual basis, based on a signed contract for road construction or other paving and/or equipment needs; or a paid invoice from the municipality requesting,” the proposed agreement presented to the Commission states. “All payments will be payable to the municipality and the contractor, unless other arrangements are necessary.”
The proposal also goes on to state that if a municipality doesn’t spend or use its allotment, the unspent amount will or can be rolled over for a period of not more than three years.
“If, after three years, the rolled over share has not been used, the municipality will forfeit that rolled over amount,” the proposal presented last week to the Commission states. “Forfeiture will not affect the municipalities share in forthcoming years.”
Jessup said the allocation of funds will be more like a grant application, approved by the County Commission for each individual project.
He said the funds would be available to cities with an 80-20 split, with the cities’ share for road projects set at 20 percent of the costs.
At a special called work session to discuss the matter, there were at least four county residents who opposed to the County sharing the taxes with cities, even though the Commission already partners with municipalities on many road projects.
The meeting lasted for more than three hours.
Those in opposition to the plan said the money should be used for paving roads in the unincorporated areas of St. Clair County, but mayors pointed out that the roads in municipalities are also county roads, and that the bulk of the taxes generated come from within the cities of St. Clair County.
“County roads are by far in worse shape,” said Roland St. John, who owns a business in the unincorporated area of St. Clair County.
Another resident from the New London area said he elected members of the Commission, not those who were there representing various municipalities.
“I’m going to trust y’all to put it (funds) where it needs to go,” he said.
Commissioners Jeff Brown and Tommy Bowers were both non-committal as to the matter before the Commission, while Commissioner Rick Parker questioned the percentage that each city would receive in accordance to the proposed plan.
“I think the smaller cities need more of a percentage,” he said.
Jessup said all St. Clair County mayors agreed to the proposed plan presented to the Commission.
“Whatever we do, we’ll bring it back to you,” said Commissioner Bob Mize. “We’re going to do what’s right.”