Progress being made, but many in local area still without power

TALLADEGA -- The lights continued to come back on Friday across Talladega and St. Clair counties, but as of Friday night, there was still a long way to go.
Sylacauga was apparently the hardest hit area, and numbers for that city were not available Friday evening. According to Jacki Thacker of Alabama Power, some 350 of its customers around the city were still without electricity. However, most residents in the Marble City are served by the Sylacauga Utilities Board. Attempts to reach the Sylacauga utility for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
As late as early Friday afternoon, Mayor Jim Heigl, City Councilman Ashton Fuller and City Councilwoman Tiffany Nix all said their homes were still without power as well.
Tacker said 12,150 Alabama Power customers across Talladega County were still in the dark, with most of those, 8,160, spread out across the unincorporated areas of the county.
There were still 1,440 people without power in the city of Talladega, about 700 in Childersburg and 490 in Fayetteville. Another 80 people were still in the dark in Munford.
Alabama Power has fewer than 200 customers in Lincoln, but 48 of them were still without power Friday night.
Across the water, some 6,238 St. Clair County residents were without power as of Friday evening.
Most of the area not served by Alabama Power is covered by the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, which had 17,000 customers without power in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
According to spokesman Jon Cullimore, that number was down to about 8,700 by Friday morning and to less than 5,000 Friday night.
Among the hardest hit areas for CVEC were Lincoln, Alpine, Grassmere, Childersburg-Fayetteville and the areas south and east of Waldo.
Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler said she was still getting updated numbers from professional and volunteer fire departments and other first responders across the county Friday afternoon, but said a fairly detailed listing and assessment of damage from the storm should be ready by Monday.