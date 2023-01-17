Previewing the 2023 St. Clair County Basketball Tournament

Although there are a few crucial area games still to be played this week, it is finally time to turn our attention to the 2023 St. Clair County Tournament.
All records are current as of Thursday morning unless otherwise specified.
Girls
St. Clair County (12-5) and Moody (11-5) received the first and second seeds, respectively, and a first-round bye in the girls' tournament.
The St. Clair County girls are currently 3-2 against county opponents. Their best win against a county foe came on Dec. 13 when they beat Moody by 12 points. St. Clair also beat Ashville twice but loss twice against Springville by 36 points total.
The Moody girls are currently 2-1 against county opponents, with two victories over Springville. Both matches were incredibly close. The Blue Devils won the first meeting by four points and the second meeting by one.
Springville, the fourth seed, is 2-2 with a pair of wins over St. Clair and two losses against Moody.
Boys
Springville (14-7) and Ragland (9-5 as of Friday) received the first and second seeds, respectively, and a first-round bye in the boys' tournament.
The Tigers are 3-1 against county opponents, with their only loss an 8-point defeat against Moody on Dec. 16. The Tigers won the most recent matchup with the Blue Devils by 16 points and have also beaten St. Clair twice.
Ragland is currently 2-1 against county opponents beating Victory Christian by one point at the beginning of December before then beating the Lions on the road by 26 on Friday night. The Puple Devils' lone defeat was a 13-point loss to Ashville on Nov. 22.
Moody, the fourth seed, might be the first-round team best equipped to make a run. In addition to splitting the series with Springville, the Blue Devils beat St. Clair by 17 points on Dec. 13.
Schedule
Monday at Ragland
No. 4 Springville girls vs No. 5 Ashville, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Moody boys vs No. 5 Ashville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday at Ragland
No. 3 Victory Christian girls vs No. 6 Ragland, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Victory Christian boys vs No. 6 St. Clair County, 8 p.m.
Semifinals Thursday at Moody
No. 1 St. Clair County girls vs Springville/Ashville, 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Springville boys vs Moody/Ashville, 8 p.m.
Semifinals Friday at Moody
No. 2 Moody girls vs Victory Christian/Ragland, 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ragland boys vs Victory Christian/St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Saturday at Moody
Girls championship, 4 p.m.
Boys championship, 6 p.m.