Preparing for the holidays (column)

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, followed by Christmas and other celebrated holidays.
2020 has been filled with the unexpected. Planning for the holidays can help to alleviate some of the stressduring this time of the year.
SMART goals are a great way to plan for any event or any goal in life. “SMART” stands for specific, measurable, action-oriented, realistic and time-bound.
Make a plan for specific events to help you save time and money while being organized.
Food is the main event during the Thanksgiving holiday. Take the time to make a well-thought-out plan for your get-togethers. If you have a large family, consider potluck and have different family members bring a dish to help out. This will not only save time but also money.
Make sure you have a specific plan of who is bringing what, how much should be brought and think about all the details around the big day. Regardless of if you are cooking everything yourself or family members are all pitching in, it will be important to make a grocery list of what items you need.
Before you make this list, you will need to plan out the menu and then take an inventory of what you already have and what you need to buy. Make sure to search for deals ahead of time and plan where you will do your shopping and how.
This year, you may be doing all online shopping, and you will still need a list if choosing this route. Also, keep in mind, “If it’s not on the list, it doesn’t exist.” This will help you save money.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow our Thanksgiving festivities.
Evaluate your options this year and decide if you will be doing your shopping online, in person or some of both. Have a plan to shop wisely and safely.
This year will no doubt look different than in years past. Be sure to go ahead and do your research and find out what this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Week sales will look like.
Some stores are choosing to spread out their Black Friday sales over a period of days in order to prevent the huge crowds. If you are planning on shopping in person, make sure to be prepared and take precautions.
Undoubtedly, there will be many online sales this year for Black Friday. Consumers may find more online deals this year than in previous years, beginning Cyber Monday and throughout Cyber Week.
Before shopping, it is important to make a list of exactly what you are shopping for. Plan it out, and as you buy, mark it off the list.
Take these steps in order to stay organized: 1) make a list of everyone you are shopping for, 2) determine a dollar amount that will be spent on each person, 3) make a list of the items you will buy for each person, 4) decide if you will be shopping online, in person, or both, and 5) map out the stores you will be shopping.
By following these steps, this will help to save you time and money.
It is important to have a plan and follow through. This will help you to be efficient and more productive. By having a plan and being organized, the stress will not become so overbearing.
During this time, it is so important to find ways to make things easier. By planning your holidays, this can alleviate some of the stresses the holiday season brings. Remember to enjoy this season and spend time with your friends and family.
