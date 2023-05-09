Prep softball: Spring Garden's offense explodes to lead Panthers to win over Ragland

ALBERTVILLE — “The Garden” continues to flourish.
Spring Garden’s offensive firepower put up 14 runs as the Panthers downed Ragland in a 14-8 win to clinch a spot in the Class 1A east regional championship game.
“I’m really proud of them, they fought back,” Spring Garden coach Stephanie Steward said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we somehow kept scoring runs. All day, they’ve done a good job putting the ball in play and moving runners and scoring.”
Catcher Maggie Jarrett racked up a team-high five RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 with three runs. She also tied Layla Ingram for a team-high four total bases.
“I’m very satisfied,” Jarrett said. “We played together as a team when our fielding was getting a little struggle, our fielding came to back it up.”
Ingram, Kayley Kirk, and Maggie Reedy also finished with two hits, with Ingram and Reedy each driving in two runs.
Madison Ham also finished with two RBIs.
“Super proud of our defense and the way they just put the ball in play today,” Steward said. “It’s a young team. A lot of times, this will be their first time for it to be there on their shoulders, and I thought they did a really good job today.”
Despite racking up eight runs led by Madison McMurrey’s three-RBI day, the Purple Devils struggled mightily on defense and totaled 12 errors.
“You can’t beat a bad team and make 12 errors, especially a good time like Spring Garden,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said. “We battled, and we did battle, but you can’t make 12 errors and beat a team like that. It started early.”
Anna Burnham and Beverly Alexander each finished with two RBIs for the Purple Devils, while Campbell Adams had one.
Spring Garden will have the tall task of facing Skyline for a chance to clinch a spot in the state tournament. In the final poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, Skyline ranked first while Spring Garden finished tenth.
“It’s fun,” Steward said. “You gotta play good teams, we are excited to get to play them tomorrow.”