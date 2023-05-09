Prep softball: Ragland rides nine-run sixth inning to next round of regionals

ALBERTVILLE — To Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb, come-from-behind victories and Ragland softball in regionals have started to go hand-in-hand.
“We do this every year we come up here,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said. “We struggle and struggle and then we seem to catch up.”
After not leading for five and a half innings, the Purple Devils used a nine-run sixth inning to down Gaylesville in a 10-5 win on Tuesday and advance to the second round of regionals.
“That was kind of scary, we stunk it up for about five and a half innings,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said. “I’m proud of them, they fought.”
After an RBI single from Broome, Hayley Franklin drove Broome home to take a one-run lead.
The Purple Devils went on to score five more runs, capped off by an inside-the-park grand slam from catcher Campbell Adams.
“They let us walk, we walked a few batters, they got on base and things happened,” Lipscomb said. “You put pressure on the other team and you see them make a few bad plays they hadn’t made the whole game.”
Adams finished with a team-high four RBIs, while Alyssa Broome and Hayley Franklin finished with two apiece.
Avery Franklin led the team with two hits and tied Adams with a team-high four total bases.
Madison McMurrey picked up the win in the circle, pitching the final three and a third innings. She allowed two hits and no earned runs while walking one and striking out seven.