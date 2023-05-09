Prep softball: Pair of regional losses ends Victory Christian's season

ALBERTVILLE — For many who hear that Victory Christian qualified for its fourth straight regional this season, the thought that it came easy would be a quick one to have.
However, despite the recent playoff pedigree, the Lions’ season was nothing short of roadblocks.
“We had a tough year,” Victory Christian coach Ted Rorrer said. “We had three broken hands one broken back, and that was all my pitchers and catchers. So we had a tough year this year but we we got healthy enough at the end, just didn't have enough stamina at the end because of the injuries earlier.”
Victory Christian’s difficult season came to a close on Tuesday after falling 19-4 to Cedar Bluff in the first round of the east regional and falling 14-4 to Coosa Christian in the second.
Despite the lack of pitchers from injury, senior Maddie Etheridge stepped up to in the circle for the Lions.
She pitched seven and two thirds of Victory Christian’s eight innings and a third of playoff play.
Etheridge, who batted leadoff, also logged two hits at the plate.
“We still were able to make it to the playoffs and proud of my girls,” Rorrer said. “They fought hard, especially Maddie Etheridge. She pitched most of both games, and she's got a heart heart of a warrior. It’s her senior year, and we’ll miss her next year.”
Amelia Haney, a freshman, finished with a team-high three hits in the playoffs and logged three RBIs.
She also logged a team-high six total bases.
“We pulled JV players up and they filled in, they filled in quite well,” Rorrer said. “We had ninth graders and seventh graders out there playing and, we just didn't make enough plays.”
Haley Hendrix, Maddie Miller and Alonna Andrews all finished with two hits and an RBI in Victory Christian’s final game against Coosa Christian.
As the Lions look to build back from a season full of roadblocks, Rorrer said that the team still found a way to make it as far as regionals despite injuries.
“Props to Coosa Christian,” Rorrer said. “They played a good game hit the ball well today, and we just we just couldn't make enough plays.”