Pell City scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Calera 27-21 on Friday night.
The Panthers trailed 21-14 at intermission, but for the second week in a row, Calera had struggles on both sides of the ball in the second half.
Pell City took the opening drive of the second half 75 yards for a touchdown. Senior quarterback Mitchell Gossett connected with Ian Crow for a 46-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-all.
Pell City (1-1) took the lead in the fourth period when Matthew Frey capped an eight-play, 49-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown to make it 26-21.
Pell City sealed the win with a late conversion, with Gossett finding Brett Staples on a play-action pass for a first down.
Gossett went 18-for-27 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Kelton Seals rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries for the Panthers.
Crow had seven catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Kentrell Borden had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.
The Panthers (1-1) host Oxford on Friday at 7 p.m. at Pell City.
Sylacauga 34, Chilton County 33
Jordan Ridgeway scored the game-winning touchdown to lift the Aggies.
Sylacauga trailed 33-27 with less than a minute left. On third-and-13, the senior running back was able to find a hole and sprint down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Aggies the victory. Ridgeway scored two touchdowns on the night.
The teams went into halftime tied at 21-all.
Sylacauga took a 28-21 lead on a Maleek Pope 1-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ opening possession of the second half. Pope scored three touchdowns Friday night.
The Tigers scored 12 unanswered points to take a 33-28 lead, but the Aggies put together a 58-yard drive for the winning touchdown.
The Aggies (2-0) will travel to take on Class 5A, Region 5 foe Springville on Friday.
CHILDERSBURG 64, TC CENTRAL 20
The Tigers cruised past the Fighting Tigers in Childersburg’s home opener Friday night. Childersburg’s offense was the story of the game as it scored at will against 1A foe Talladega County Central.
The Tigers (2-0) finished with 468 yards of offense (280 rushing and 188 passing).
Cameron Thrash led Childersburg, going 10-for-14 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Thrash connected with Ryan Logan and Jay Twyman for touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
For the second straight week, Xzavion Garrett had a standout performance for the Tigers. The junior running back rushed for 178 yards and two scores on eight carries.
Defensively, Jaylon Cook had four tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Cordell Speer led Childersburg with nine tackles, while Terry Thomas recorded eight.
Andrew Chatman had three tackles and a fumble recovery.
TC Central led twice in the first quarter before Childersburg took control.
Childersburg will travel to take on 4A, Region 4 foe Talladega on Friday at 7 p.m.
TC Central (0-1) will make the trek to 1A, Region 5 foe Appalachian on Friday at 7 p.m.