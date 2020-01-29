Prep roundup: Childersburg boys shut down TC Central 59-31

Childersburg High School’s boys basketball team defeated Talladega County Central 59-31 on Wednesday night at Howell’s Cove.
Tigers senior forward Demetrius Huff posted a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds), while senior guard Jalen Cook led the team with 16 points.
TC Central entered the locker room ahead 25-22 but mustered just six points in the second half. Childersburg held a 43-31 advantage going into the final frame.
The two squads will meet again tomorrow night at 7 at Childersburg.
TUESDAY
BOYS
MONTEVALLO 57, CHILDERSBURG 55
At Childersburg, the Tigers fell to Class 4A, Area 8 foe Montevallo after the Bulldogs outscored them 16-11 in the fourth quarter.
Childersburg led each of the first three periods (18-7, 30-23 and 44-41).
Senior forward Demetrius Huff registered a double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) for the Tigers. Junior guard Ja’Ruis Celestine added 12 points, while senior guard Jalen Cook chipped in 11.
GIRLS
PELL CITY 37, JOHN CARROLL 28
The Lady Panthers earned their 20th win of the season by downing the Lady Cavaliers.
The win also gave Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee the 300th win of her career. Lee started her career at Pinson Valley. She came to Pell City in 2012.
“It is special because we started at scratch at both places,” Lee said. “We had to build a program and it has taken a long time. If you look at the team that we started in 2012, it was sixth grade through second grade. Now I have five teams, two 12-and-under teams and three 10-and-under teams. Now we have 54 kids playing rec league compared to 12.”
Tori Winslett led the way for Pell City with 14 points. Regan Tarver hit four 3-pointers on her way to scoring 12 points.
Pell City travels to take on Munford on Friday at 6 p.m.