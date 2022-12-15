Prep recaps: Pell City cruises past Springville, survives Clay-Chalkville

Pell City’s Michael Snow scored 38 total points in two games to power the Panthers to a pair of victories last week.
First, Pell City beat Clay-Chalkville 55-51 on Dec. 8 in a game that was tied heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers won the game at the free-throw line, where they knocked down 15 of 23 attempts while Clay only shot 4 of 8.
Snow finished that one with a game-high 22 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. Fellow Panther, Jarek Burroughs, hauled down a team-high 6 rebounds as Pell City won the battle on the glass 31-26.
The Panthers finished with a more balanced attack in Saturday’s 59-43 victory over Springville.
Snow paced both teams in both points (16) and rebounds (7). Pell City junior Caleb Groce finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and a game-high 9 assists, while fellow Panther Jaden Coleman finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Panthers held a 6-point lead at the break and outscored the Tigers in every quarter except the final one when both teams tied.
Ben Wood and Collin Lockhart scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the way for Springville.
Pell City hosts St. Clair County Friday at 8 p.m.
Springville defeated Locust Fork 65-57 on Tuesday and will travel to Moody on Friday at 8 p.m.