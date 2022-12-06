Prep recap: Victory Christian girls win close games on consecutive nights

The Victory Christian girl's basketball team won games on back-to-back nights last week, defeating Gaylesville 57-55 on the road on Thursday and St. Benard 52-47 at home on Friday.
Despite the close scores, the Lions (7-2) held the lead at the end of all eight quarters.
Junior Haley Hendrix continues to power the Lions, scoring a team-high 41 total points between the two games to go along with 21 total rebounds and 10 steals.
Grace Haney scored 17 points in the team's win over Gaylesville before contributing 13 in the win over St. Bernard.
"It's a good thing when you can win and not play your best," Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said of the Gaylesville win. "Grace Haney shot the ball well for us, and that was huge."
Maddie Etheredge recorded a double-double in the win on Thursday with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Victory Christian will travel to Ragland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before finishing the week with home games against the Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. and Woodland at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.