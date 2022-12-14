Prep recap: Victory Christian boys secure first win since coaching change

The Victory Christian boy's basketball team played three tight games last week, but the Lions only secured one win.
The Lions secured their first win since coach Terry Etheredge took over during the second week of December when they beat the Alabama School for the Deaf 57-52 on Thursday.
"I couldn't be more proud of the guys, they played hard and turned up the defense when we needed it the most,” Etheredge said. “ASD has some big athletic guys that gave us problems but we really did play team ball out there and that is the reason we were able to come out with a victory tonight.”
The Lions created 14 turnovers in the fourth quarter to retake the lead for good. William Wilson-Hueter paced Victory Christian with 16 points. Fellow Lions Jayden Hicks and Peyton Scott each scored 10.
The Lions dropped the first game of the week 65-64 to Ragland on Dec. 6.
Ragland held an 11-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, but Victory Christian tied things up with 1:08 left to play.
"I called a timeout, and we realized they were going to let us run the clock down, so the plan was to hold the ball for the last shot,” Etheredge said. “We wanted to get a play going with about seven seconds left, but we got a wide-open look that was too tempting to turn down.”
Ragland secured the rebound with about 16 seconds left and was able to take the lead after that.
Shepard Sargeant scored a team-high 20 points, while Scott and Hicks finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
On Friday, Woodland beat Victory Christian 38-32 after the Lions lost the rebounding battle 46-28. Scott finished with a team-high 9 points.