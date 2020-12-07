PREP BASKEBALL ROUNDUP: Ashville boys split two

The St. Clair County boys picked up their third win of the season last week with a 71-49 victory over Ashville.
The Saints started strong and enjoyed a 20-5 lead after the first quarter. By halftime, the margin was 35-22.
Jacoby Blanks led SCCHS with 12 points. Gatlin Daniel was close behind with 11. Kaeden Pennington netted nine; Bear Black added eight; Jackson Lindsey and Cameron Pope had seven apiece; Bayler Farmer and Jonte Ware both totaled four; Luke Fondren scored three; and Ian Newland, JD Bauer and DJ Miller all scored two.
SCCHS head coach Drew Burnett said he was proud of the way his guys competed.
“We are working hard every day to improve, and it is great to see it pay off on the scoreboard,” Burnett said.
Ashton Vann led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Jacob Wilson totaled nine, while Brady Northam added six. Hayden Phillips chipped in five, and Cole Hyatt scored three. Gabe Sawyer, Chandler McGinnis and Elijah Turner all finished with one.
Ashville 67, Ohatchee 11
The Bulldogs got back on track by beating Ohatchee.
Ashville led 13-4 after the first quarter, then outscored the Indians 25-6 in the second frame.
Ohatchee managed only one point, on a free throw, in the second half.
Phillips led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Vann and Sawyer netted 11 apiece, while Northam scored 10. Caleb Bailey had six; Wilson and McGinnis both totaled five; Hyatt and Turner both had three; and Donnie Morphis scored one.
Ashville head coach Caleb Carpenter said his guys have to approach each game with the same mentality.
“We have some nights where athletes are ready for the game and not ready for the next,” Carpenter said. “We have to realize that it takes everyone all in and wanting to win as one for us to reach our team goals this year. If we can become a more consistent team, we will have the opportunity to grow each game and, hopefully, (be) playing our best basketball by the end of the year.”