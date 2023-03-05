Preliminary hearing March 7 for ex-HS counselor

The Ashville High School counselor charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under age 19 is set for a preliminary hearing March 7 before St. Clair County District Judge Alan Furr.
A preliminary hearing in Alabama may determine probable cause regarding charges and is held in District Court.
She remains in the St. Clair County jail in Ashville with bond set at $120,000, following her arrest Jan. 30.
Herb is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. She was employed as a counselor at Ashville High School.
Herb, 39, of an Ashville address, was placed on administrative leave following her arrest, according to Justin Burns, superintendent of St. Clair County Schools.
During a called meeting held the afternoon of her arrest, the St. Clair County Board of Education accepted Herb’s resignation from the school system.